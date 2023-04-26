Armed man tries to take students hostage in WB school, arrested: Police

A man was arrested after he entered a school, threatened to take hostage students and blow up the classroom in West Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday, police said.

The police, however, overpowered the armed person and arrested him. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police, however, overpowered the armed person and arrested him.

The man, aged around 44 years, has been identified.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee thanked the police personnel for their prompt action.

Also Read:4 hold colleague hostage in Gurugram office, demand ₹5 lakh

“Thank God everyone including the children, teachers and police are safe. The way police tackled it is commendable. But we can’t take things lightly now-a-days. This is the era of cybercrime,” the CM said.

A police official said that the situation was under control.

“The man has been arrested. We have seized firearms and a bag from him. Investigation is going on,” a police official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Describing the incident, a teacher said the man entered a classroom where around 80 students from two sections of Class 7 were sitting.

“He started threatening that he will blow up the classroom if anybody moved terrorising the students. I managed to inform other teachers and called the police. He was overpowered,” a teacher at the school, told mediapersons.

According to police, the accused person is a person with mental illness who was earlier arrested for his social media posts and posing with firearms in the past.

A police official present at the spot told media persons that at least two firearms arms and two knives were recovered from him.

“He was also carrying some liquid in the bottles with a cloth tied on the cap which he claimed to be petrol bombs,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}