MHA sends 4-member team to West Bengal to look into post-poll violence

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday said that a four-member team led by an additional secretary-rank officer has left for West Bengal to look into the post-poll violence in the state. "The team will assess the worsening violence situation in Bengal and will submit a report to the Union home ministry," officials said.

On Monday, the MHA had sought a detailed report on the violence from West Bengal government and asked it to take necessary steps to ensure such incidents stopped "without any loss of time". The ministry also issued a reminder to the government in this regard on Wednesday.

At least 14 people have been killed in various political attacks and clashes that broke out in the state after the assembly results were declared on May 2. Out of these, two were TMC workers whose bodies were recovered in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts on Wednesday.

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Trinamool Congress was responsible for the violence that was being carried out against opposition political workers in the state. The party has also accused TMC workers of setting a BJP office on fire.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, has said the the BJP was 'torturing people' despite its defeat. “We know that the BJP and Central forces have tortured people. But even then, I will urge everyone to maintain peace and not resort to violence. If there are any allegations, approach the police. Till we take the oath, law and order are not in our hands. Despite its defeat, the BJP is torturing people,” she said.

The BJP also accused the West Bengal Police of raping two women and molesting several others in the state’s Birbhum district in the aftermath of the post-poll violence. The police has refuted all allegations.

“The posts repeatedly shared on Twitter and Facebook by a specific political party since Monday, alleging that two women were raped in Nanoor and many more were molested, were examined by us. These are fake news. We carried our investigations and talked to BJP leaders at these locations. Even they are not aware of such incidents,” Birbhum superintendent of police Nagendra Nath Tripathi, who was made the district incharge during the polls by the Election Commission, said.