Missing Myanmarese Visva-Bharati PhD student rescued from Odisha; 12 held

A Myanmarese student studying at Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, who had gone missing and was suspected of being abducted, was rescued from Talsari in Odisha on Saturday, police said.

Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal (File Photo)

31-year-old PhD student Panchara Thai went missing on Thursday from his rented accommodation outside the campus at Santiniketan in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Police while confirming that Thai was abducted over some old business rivalry, said that they have arrested 12 people in connection.

“We have arrested 12 people. The victim has been rescued. Investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer of Birbhum district.

The victim’s friend had informed the university authorities that some people had come to their house and taken Thai away, following which police were pressed into action.

Police said that while four accused are from Birbhum, and eight are from the East Midnapore district, which shares its border with Odisha.

Mahua Banerjee, the university’s official spokesperson, told HT on Friday that the Myanmar embassy has been informed about the incident.