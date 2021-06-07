Mumbai-Kolkata flight hits turbulence 15 mins before landing, 8 hurt

Kolkata: Eight people suffered injuries when a Mumbai-Kolkata Vistara flight experienced turbulence 15 minutes before landing at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Monday evening. Three of the eight passengers on flight UK-775 were later taken to a hospital in Kolkata.

“The three injured passengers were rushed to a private hospital in Kolkata in an ambulance as soon as the flight landed at the NSCBI airport. The other five passengers were discharged after being given some first aid,” said C Pattabhi, director of NSCBI airport.

Doctors said Sudip Roy, 36, has a cut on his head, Anita Agarwal, 61, had a fracture on her arm and Timir Baran Das, 77, complained of spinal tenderness.

A statement by Vistara, citing preliminary reports, said turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers who were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata.

The flight landed in Kolkata around 4:25 pm.

A squall was passing over Kolkata around the same time.

“A squall passed over Kolkata at 4:25 pm from northwesterly direction with wind speed gusting up to 50 km per hour,” said a senior official of the India Meteorological Department’s regional office in Kolkata.

8 die due to lightning

According to reports, six people were killed and another six were injured due to lightning in Murshidabad’s Raghunathganj, around 250 km north of Kolkata. According to state government officials, about 12 people had taken shelter from a hailstorm in a tube-well room when lightning struck the structure. The victims were farmers who were in the field when the hailstorm hit the region.

Two more persons died due to lightning in Murshidabad’s Berhampore area.