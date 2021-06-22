Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Narada case: SC judge recuses himself to hear Bengal CM's plea against HC

The affidavit filed by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is related to her role on the day of arrest of four Trinamool Congress ministers on May 17 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the 2016 Narada case.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:07 AM IST
TMC workers gather outside the CBI office at Nizam Palace in protest against the arrest of party ministers and MLAs in connection with the Narada sting case, in Kolkata. (PTI file photo)

Justice Aniruddha Bose, a Supreme Court judge, recused himself on Tuesday from hearing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's plea challenging the Calcutta high court's denial to file her affidavit in connection with the 2016 Narada case.

The affidavit filed by Banerjee is related to her role on the day of arrest of four Trinamool Congress ministers on May 17 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case.

Justice Hemant Gupta has requested the chief justice of India (CJI) to see if another bench can take up the matter for hearing today.

(With inputs from Utkarsh Anand)

