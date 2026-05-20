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Nationwide chemists' strike evokes mixed response in Bengal

Nationwide chemists' strike evokes mixed response in Bengal

Published on: May 20, 2026 10:39 am IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, Major corporate pharmacy chains, government-run generic medicine outlets and several neighbourhood medical shops across West Bengal remained operational on Wednesday, ensuring uninterrupted access to medicines despite a nationwide shutdown call by the apex chemists' body over issues related to e-pharmacies.

Nationwide chemists' strike evokes mixed response in Bengal

Large pharmacy chains such as MedPlus, Frank Ross Pharmacy and Apollo Pharmacy kept their outlets open through the day, catering to customers seeking daily and emergency prescription medicines.

The impact of the shutdown in the state remained largely confined to members of the Bengal Chemists & Druggists Association .

Trade estimates suggest that of the around 32,000-35,000 BCDA-affiliated units in the state, nearly 28,000-31,000 are front-end retail medicine shops, while the rest comprise wholesalers, distributors and carrying-and-forwarding agents and all of them are joining the strike, association officials said.

Government-backed affordable medicine outlets, including Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras and AMRIT pharmacies, functioned normally during the bandh.

Medical stores operating within private hospitals, nursing homes and government healthcare facilities also remained open, providing relief to patients and attendants.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Nationwide chemists' strike evokes mixed response in Bengal
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Nationwide chemists' strike evokes mixed response in Bengal
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