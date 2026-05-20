Kolkata, Major corporate pharmacy chains, government-run generic medicine outlets and several neighbourhood medical shops across West Bengal remained operational on Wednesday, ensuring uninterrupted access to medicines despite a nationwide shutdown call by the apex chemists' body over issues related to e-pharmacies.

Nationwide chemists' strike evokes mixed response in Bengal

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Large pharmacy chains such as MedPlus, Frank Ross Pharmacy and Apollo Pharmacy kept their outlets open through the day, catering to customers seeking daily and emergency prescription medicines.

The impact of the shutdown in the state remained largely confined to members of the Bengal Chemists & Druggists Association .

Trade estimates suggest that of the around 32,000-35,000 BCDA-affiliated units in the state, nearly 28,000-31,000 are front-end retail medicine shops, while the rest comprise wholesalers, distributors and carrying-and-forwarding agents and all of them are joining the strike, association officials said.

Government-backed affordable medicine outlets, including Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras and AMRIT pharmacies, functioned normally during the bandh.

Medical stores operating within private hospitals, nursing homes and government healthcare facilities also remained open, providing relief to patients and attendants.

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{{^usCountry}} The nationwide strike was called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists , which claims to represent around 12.4 lakh chemists across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The nationwide strike was called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists , which claims to represent around 12.4 lakh chemists across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The traders' body has alleged that e-pharmacy platforms and instant medicine delivery apps are engaging in predatory pricing and deep discounting, hurting traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traders' body has alleged that e-pharmacy platforms and instant medicine delivery apps are engaging in predatory pricing and deep discounting, hurting traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The organisation has also raised concerns over the alleged lack of adequate verification mechanisms in online medicine sales, claiming that such platforms could facilitate the misuse of habit-forming drugs with fake prescriptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisation has also raised concerns over the alleged lack of adequate verification mechanisms in online medicine sales, claiming that such platforms could facilitate the misuse of habit-forming drugs with fake prescriptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The AIOCD has demanded that the Union Health Ministry withdraw certain digital relaxations related to online pharmacy operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AIOCD has demanded that the Union Health Ministry withdraw certain digital relaxations related to online pharmacy operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Government sources had earlier said that the national drug regulator recently held discussions with pharmacy representatives and assured them that the regulatory framework governing the e-pharmacy sector is under review to balance digital growth and fair competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Government sources had earlier said that the national drug regulator recently held discussions with pharmacy representatives and assured them that the regulatory framework governing the e-pharmacy sector is under review to balance digital growth and fair competition. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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