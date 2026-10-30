Kolkata, Bursting firecrackers beyond the prescribed time limit will not be allowed during the upcoming Kali Puja-Diwali celebrations in West Bengal, Environment Minister Manoj Oraon said on Friday. No firecrackers beyond stipulated hours during Kali Puja-Diwali in Bengal: Minister

The state government will deploy round-the-clock mobile teams to monitor violations and take measures to ensure public safety and protect the environment, he said.

Addressing reporters after a meeting, Oraon said bursting firecrackers outside the stipulated hours would not be tolerated, and a dedicated helpline would be set up to receive complaints and ensure prompt action.

A control room will also remain operational round the clock to monitor violations, he said.

"We will not tolerate bursting of firecrackers outside the stipulated hours. A helpline number is being provided to report violations, and prompt action will be taken on receiving complaints. We will also organise awareness camps in neighbourhoods to sensitise people," he said.

The government has also tightened regulations on flying sky lanterns, with the minister and senior fire department officials making it clear that launching them without prior permission would be illegal.

Even traditional families in north Kolkata, where flying sky lanterns has been a long-standing custom during the festival, will have to obtain prior clearance or a licence from the fire services department, a fire services official present at the press meet said.

Earlier, state Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh had announced that firecrackers could be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Kali Puja night.

For Chhath Puja, the permitted window for bursting firecrackers will be between 6 am and 8 am.

The government has also directed the authorities to ensure strict compliance with restrictions in silence zones, Oraon said.

Bursting of firecrackers and other noisy explosives will be prohibited within 100 metres of hospitals, schools and educational institutions.

Police and administrative officials will maintain strict surveillance at firecracker markets to prevent the sale of illegal and banned products.

The measures are part of the state's preparations to prevent noise and air pollution and avert fire-related accidents during the festive season.

Replying to a question, Oraon said teams of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board , in coordination with the police, would monitor the smuggling of illegal fireworks from districts into Kolkata.

Only green firecrackers certified by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation would be permitted, he said.

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