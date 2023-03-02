'No need to panic': Mamata Banerjee on Adenovirus cases in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state has two cases of Adenovirus at present and there is no need to panic as the government has arranged around 5000 beds and 600 doctors.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has advised to take special care of children amid Adenovirus. (Twitter)

"West Bengal has two Adenovirus cases and 10 cases with pulmonary haemorrhage syndrome. The death of every child is unfortunate. There is no need to panic, we have arranged 5,000 beds and 600 doctors. Since children cannot wear masks they need to be kept at home. Take special care of children up to two years", she said.

According to a press statement by the West Bengal government released on Thursday, there were 12 deaths in government hospitals due to Adenovirus out of which eight cases were having severe comorbidities. 5,213 cases of Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) were reported in the State in the last one month, the statement added.

Health authorities have been asked to be vigilant after the state recorded numerous cases of Adenovirus that has led to pediatric wards in state-run and private hospitals filling up fast. Hospitals have also been directed not to refer such cases without the knowledge of the superintendent. A helpline (1800-313444 - 222) has also been launched and a separate control room has been set up to monitor the situation.

