'Not just Hindus or Muslims…': Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP in Assam

The TMC national general secretary urged the people of northeastern states to form their own "unity in diversity" that can defeat the BJP. Abhishek Banerjee stated that his goal is to see the TMC growing as an active political participant across ten states.
Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (Utpal Sarkar)
Published on May 11, 2022 10:52 PM IST
Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said it is not Hindus or Muslims but entire "India that is in danger".

Banerjee, who is on a visit to Assam, on Wednesday inaugurated the newly built State Office of Assam Trinamool Congress at Jan Path, Jayanagar in Guwahati.

Addressing a gathering here, the TMC MP strongly critiqued the BJP government in Assam.

Banerjee said, "Double-engine government means 'Double-Chori'. The BJP government is busy making movies tax-free, and hiking petrol prices. They are hiking the price of essential medicines, and making movies tax-free. The Chief Minister is going watching movies, while the common man keeps suffering."

"Go ask the State government what it has done for the people of Assam. People still have to visit Kolkata for treatment. If Didi can do it in Bengal, she can do the same for Assam," he said.

Alleging the BJP of indulging in politics of hatred and dividing the country, Banerjee said, "Some say Hindus are in danger, some say Muslims are in danger. But I say, take off your spectacles of communalism, you will see that it is India, that is in danger."

The TMC national general secretary urged the people of northeastern states to form their own "unity in diversity" that can defeat the BJP.

He stated that his goal is to see the TMC growing as an active political participant across ten states.

"The AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) has become the primary Opposition in Meghalaya. A few weeks back, we formed a state committee in Tripura, where last year, we also fought the Upper Municipality elections. Trinamool fought the polls with all its might and secured a substantial percentage of vote-share," said the TMC MP.

"Next year, we will fight the state elections in Tripura and Meghalaya with all our strength and will defeat the autocratic forces, be it BJP in Tripura or the BJP and NPP in Meghalaya," he added.

Charged up with the victory in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has been seeking to make inroads in other states. The party contested in the recently held Goa Assembly polls.

