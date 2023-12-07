Odisha: Fire breaks out in Howrah-bound Jan Shatabdi Express; no one hurt

A fire broke out in the Howrah-bound Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station on Thursday morning when the brakes failed to release from one of the wheels, railway officials said. No one was hurt.

The train was on its way to Howrah from Bhubaneswar when the blaze was spotted beneath a coach around 6.30 am. Fire services personnel were pressed into service soon and the flame was brought under control.

East Coast Railway officials said due to brake-binding (brake not released from the wheels), the fire broke out under one of the coaches of train. “Soon after the fire was spotted, firefighters and RPF personnel immediately doused it. After releasing the brake from the wheel, the train departed from Cuttack at about 7.15 am. No one was hurt,” said a spokesperson of East Coast Railway.

A passenger travelling in the train said all of them were deboarded from the train as a precautionary measure. “It took them around 30 minutes to douse the fire completely,” he said.

