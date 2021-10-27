Only 'green crackers' permitted in Bengal for 2 hours during Diwali

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on Wednesday announced that only green crackers can be sold in the state and bursting of such firecrackers shall be allowed for two hours -- between 8pm and 10pm -- during Diwali and for two hours on Chhath. “2 hours during Chhatt Puja from 6-8am and 35 minutes during Christmas and New Year's eve from 11:55pm to 12:30am,” the board added.

“Considering the fact that bursting of fire crackers releases harmful chemicals, having severe impact on the respiratory health of vulnerable groups and the fact that such pollutants aggravate health conditions of Covid-19 positive persons and persons staying in home isolation and considering the latest assessment of the air quality across the state of West Bengal…” the order stated.

The board ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers except green crackers in the state until further orders. “Prior permission of the district magistrate /commissioners of police/ superintendents of police shall be required for use of only green crackers for a limited period (not more than two hours) in the state,” the order stated.

Mentioned the earlier ruling of the Supreme Court regarding the bursting of firecrackers, the state pollution control board order said that there shall be strict compliance of all terms and conditions mentioned in the order passed by the Supreme Court.

Bursting of firecrackers is not allowed in the national capital this Diwali. The neighbouring Gurugram will also observe a cracker-free festival of light while the Rajasthan government, too, has banned their sale and use from October 1.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said that under the guise of green crackers, banned articles are being used by firecracker manufacturers and reiterated that its earlier order banning joint crackers must be complied with by every state.

“Our order must be complied with. It is not the question whether one content or the other. It is being sold openly in the market and used by people. We would like to know if a ban is there, how come they are available in markets," the bench said.

