Over 20 lakh new voters added to final electoral rolls for West Bengal

The total number of voters in the state is 7,32,94,980. Of them, 3,73,66,306 are male, 3,59,27,084 female and 1,590 belong to the third gender.
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Altogether 20,45,593 people were added to the electorate of West Bengal as per the final voter list for the upcoming assembly election published on Friday, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said here. The net increase in the number of voters is 2.01 per cent, it said.

The total number of voters in the state is 7,32,94,980. Of them, 3,73,66,306 are male, 3,59,27,084 female and 1,590 belong to the third gender.

The CEO's office said that 5,99,921 deletions and 14,45,672 corrections have been made to prepare the final voter list for 294 assembly constituencies of West Bengal where election is due in April-May.

