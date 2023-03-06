Paediatric infra developed during Covid helps tackle adenovirus wave in WB

For 39-year-old Basudeb Pal, a corner in the BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences in Kolkata, has been his home for the past three days. His only belongings are a piece of polythene sheet to create a shade from the scorching sun, two jars of water and a bedsheet to sleep on.

There are more than 5,000 paediatric beds in 121 state-run hospitals across the state.

“My three-year-old daughter has been suffering from cough, fever and mild respiratory problems. The local doctor advised me to take my daughter to the BC Roy (children) Hospital,” said Pal, a resident of Basirhat in North 24 Parganas.

The family had panicked as they initially thought that it was the adenovirus, which has already killed a dozen children across the state. The hospital doctors, however, told Pal that it was not adenovirus but common influenza.

His concern, however, was far from over as the death toll continued to rise across the state and hospital beds in paediatric units across all hospitals were almost full.

“Inside the paediatric ward, they are treating two to three children on one bed. As the affected are children, they need to be accompanied by their mothers. Even my wife is staying with my daughter inside,” said Pal.

The situation is almost same across all hospitals in the state.

A senior doctor of the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) said that around 130 children were presently admitted in the paediatric ward.

“However, for the lack of beds, 2-3 children are sharing one bed. Almost all the beds in the SNCU and PICU are now occupied in the hospital. At least 800-900 cases are being reported at the OPD with respiratory infections,” said a doctor.

The principal of MMCH Dr Amit Dawan said, “We have kept adequate arrangement of medicines and oxygen in the hospital. If the pressure of the patient increases in the paediatric unit, we will increase beds.”

At the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital in Bankura district, around 300-400 cases are being reported every day in the OPD with fever, cough and cold.

On some days, the number reaches 500-600.

“At present 55 children are admitted in the hospital with symptoms of adenovirus. Seven children are in critical care units. On Friday, there were 19 new admissions. We have four ventilators but luckily there are no children admitted in them,” said a senior doctor of the hospital.

Doctors also said at least 120 children have returned home after being treated at the hospital since February 19.

“My daughter has been suffering from respiratory problems for the last five days. This is my second visit to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in three days but her condition hasn’t improved much,” said Pushpa Barman, a resident of Siliguri.

At the NBMCH, the largest referral hospital in north Bengal, on an average at least 27 children were admitted with acute respiratory infections and symptoms of adenovirus.

“During the last three days, on an average 27 children are admitted in the hospital. However, none of the patients are in the ventilator. Those admitted and visiting the OPD are being given symptomatic treatment,” said Sanjay Malik, superintendent of NBMCH.

Besides the shortage of beds, hospitals are also facing an acute shortage of swab testing kits.

Most of the district hospitals do not have the facility to conduct the costly tests for adenovirus and samples were being sent to Kolkata.

“Around 32% of the samples sent to us since January tested positive for adenovirus. In December, it was 22%. Usually, it ranges below 10%. We are planning to send some samples for genome sequencing,” a senior official of ICMR-NICED in Kolkata had told HT last week

The state government maintains that it was not a viral epidemic but only a seasonal increase.

“There is a seasonal increase of acute respiratory infections every year around this time. But this year, there is an uptick. We have issued some directives to the districts and medical college and hospitals,” said Siddhartha Niyogi, director of health services in West Bengal.

According to data released by the state health department, at least 12 children have died of adenovirus in the last one month, while around 5,213 cases with acute respiratory Iifection (ARI) have been reported. Unofficially, the death toll could be much higher, doctors at various hospitals said.

“The death of every child is unfortunate. Underweight and premature babies with comorbidities are mostly at risk. There is nothing to fear. We have readied around 5,000 beds and 600 doctors. Unnecessary panic is forcing people to hospitals,” said Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal.

Senior officials of the state health department and doctors from various hospitals said the paediatric infrastructure developed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic has come to the rescue.

There are more than 5,000 paediatric beds in 121 state-run hospitals across the state.

Around 600 paediatricians are there. There are around 2,476 sick new-born care units (SNCU), 654 paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) beds and 120 neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) beds across the state.

“A major portion of this infrastructure was developed during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly ahead of the third wave. This has come handy to tackle the adenovirus wave,” said a senior health department official.

Besides this, the state has launched a helpline and round-the-clock ARI units have been set up in all district hospitals.

Health officials said the problem became acute as several hospitals and doctors in the districts started referring adenovirus cases to Kolkata-based hospitals.

“Telemedicine has been started so that district hospitals can consult senior doctors in other hospitals. Five paediatric hubs including BC Roy Hospital, NBMCH, Malda MCH and Bankura Sammilani, developed during the Covid pandemic have been directed to mentor the district hospitals. Hospitals have bene directed not to refer such cases to Kolkata without the hospital superintendent’s permission,” said a senior official.

A senior doctor of the state health department said that with the summer approaching and temperature rising, the wave is likely to die down.

“The number of cases in the OPD has started coming down. In another one or two weeks, this should reflect in the paediatric wards too which are at present almost full,” said a senior doctor of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

