Bandh observed in north Bengal hills demanding justice for murdered school girl

The political parties in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills in north Bengal observed a bandh on Saturday to protest against the murder of a teenage school girl earlier this week.

Life was virtually paralysed in the hills. While most offices, educational institutions and markets remained closed, vehicles remained off the roads.

Many Sikkim-bound tourists got stranded as traffic on National Highway-10, which forms the lifeline of the Himalayan region, was hit.

The 24-hour general strike was called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists (CPRM) and Hamro Party.

A 15-year-old school girl was bludgeoned to death during an attempted rape inside a jungle at Matigara in north Bengal’s Siliguri region on Monday. The prime suspect, a 19-year-old, was arrested in less than 24 hours, police had said.

The incident triggered wide-spread protests in north Bengal. Candle light marches were also organised.

The last time the hills observed a bandh was in 2017 when a 104-day-long strike was organised demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland.

