School recruitment case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED for questioning

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Salt Lake on Thursday morning for questioning in the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal. The MP was also questioned by the CBI in the recruitment case in May this year. (PTI photo)

The ED had earlier questioned Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in the same case on September 13.

The MP was also questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the recruitment case in May this year.

Also Read: ‘Not competent enough’: ED assistant director removed from recruitment scam probe

Three TMC legislators, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, have already been arrested in the case by federal agencies for their alleged involvement. They are now in judicial custody.

“Abhishek will go tomorrow (Thursday) and answer their questions, but all this is harassment with a political motive. Our leaders receive summons as soon as BJP leaders take their names in public and say notices from Income Tax department or ED will be sent to them. The harassment is increasing as we approach the Lok Sabha polls,” state women and child development minister Shashi Panja said on Wednesday.

In September, the MP was questioned for around nine hours by the ED. He had to skip the first meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’s coordination committee meeting at NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi.

The CBI had started a probe into the case in May 2022 on the orders of the Calcutta high court wherein appointments in state-run schools were made illegally for monetary gains. Later, the ED started a probe to unearth the monetary trail.

In August this year the ED claimed to have seized incriminating documents related to the case during a raid in a company Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd.

Later that month, the Calcutta high court had directed the agency to question the company’s CEO.

The ED had issued a statement on August 23 saying that the TMC MP was the company’s CEO and also a director in the company from April 2012 to January 2014.

Earlier in October the TMC MP’s father, Amit Banerjee - one of the younger siblings of Mamata Banerjee – and his wife, Lata Banerjee skipped the agency’s summons citing health reasons.

Rujira Banerjee, Abhishek’s wife, however, faced the investigators.

Brushing aside the allegations, Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar told media on Wednesday, “We have heard that tea of quite high quality is served to guests at the ED office. Abhishek Banerjee should enjoy the tea and have a chat with the officers.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!