Kolkata, Students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute on Saturday maintained their "academic boycott", resulting in suspension of classes for the sixth consecutive day, as they demanded that those responsible for the September 27 clash on the campus be arrested and the pupils be provided security.

SRFTI students maintain 'academic boycott', demand arrest of those responsible for clash

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Classes have not been taking place on the campus since violence took place between the students and members of Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat , an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group, on September 27.

A senior official of the institute told PTI that the authorities are in talks with the students, police and the administration to facilitate the resumption of classes by next week.

He said Kolkata Police personnel were maintaining security at the main gate of the campus.

SRFTI students' union general secretary Nachiket said, "Authorities want us to shoot outside the campus in a bid to resume academic activities, but we need the assurance of safety of students."

The union, in a statement, said it was not informed about the ABGP programme on the campus on September 27.

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{{^usCountry}} It said a confrontation ensued during the programme, and some students were first verbally abused and called terms such as "anti-national" and "cockroach", following which they were beaten up with sticks and attacked with stones, while female students were also subjected to physical intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said a confrontation ensued during the programme, and some students were first verbally abused and called terms such as "anti-national" and "cockroach", following which they were beaten up with sticks and attacked with stones, while female students were also subjected to physical intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

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The students' union said clothes of some students were also torn and their mobile phones snatched.

"We are issuing a statement on the incident as different, and misleading accounts are circulating online," it said.

It said there are photographs and videos of the incident.

"The students are asking for action against those responsible for the violence. A proper investigation should be conducted based on CCTV footage, photographs, videos, medical records and eyewitness accounts. Responsibility should be fixed on the basis of evidence, irrespective of the political or institutional affiliation of those involved," the union said.

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"Students should not be collectively blamed or criminalised for protesting. SRFTI should establish a clear system for allowing outside organisations to hold programmes on the campus, particularly where such events could affect students' safety or academic functioning," it said.

ABGP members have given a conflicting account, alleging that protesting students attacked them and damaged programme-related materials, including a picture of 'Bharat Mata'.

Three FIRs were subsequently registered in connection with the incident and an SIT formed to probe the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.