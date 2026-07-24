Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday unveiled a statue of legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar at Keoratala crematorium in south Kolkata on his 47th death anniversary and announced a series of initiatives, including celebrations to mark the screen icon's birth centenary in September.

Suvendu unveils actor Uttam Kumar’s statue on death anniversary, announces birth centenary plans

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The chief minister also unveiled a commemorative plaque and paid floral tributes to Uttam Kumar, known by the sobriquet 'Maha Nayak' , who died on this day in 1980 at the age of 54.

Addressing a gathering, Adhikari said the state government would celebrate Uttam Kumar's birth centenary with a series of events for four days starting from September 3, his date of birth.

He also announced the renovation and modernisation of 'Uttam Mancha', an auditorium named after the actor, and said a major commemorative programme would be organised at Nandan, the state government's film centre, or another suitable venue.

The state government will also set up a film centre dedicated to him, he said.

He said all programmes related to the birth centenary would be finalised in consultation with Uttam Kumar's family members and representatives of the Bengali film industry.

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{{^usCountry}} Adhikari said the government decided to install the statue at Keoratala Mahashmashan, where his last rites were performed, while the birth centenary celebrations would be observed on a much larger scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhikari said the government decided to install the statue at Keoratala Mahashmashan, where his last rites were performed, while the birth centenary celebrations would be observed on a much larger scale. {{/usCountry}}

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Uttam Kumar had dominated the Bengali film industry for over two decades and featured in hits such as "Nayak", "Chowringhee", "Saptapadi" and "Anthony Firingee " He received the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1967 for his performances in "Chiriakhana", directed by Satyajit Ray, and "Antony Firingi".

Besides acting in nearly 200 films and a number of stage plays, he produced, directed and composed music for a few movies.

The chief minister paid homage to the late actor and greeted his family members, thanking them for accepting the state government's invitation to attend the programme.

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Adhikari also visited the actor's ancestral home at Bhawanipur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.