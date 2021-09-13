Suvendu urges Bengal speaker to disqualify BJP MLAs who switched camps

Leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay seeking disqualification of BJP MLAs Tanmoy Ghosh and Biswajit Das for switching to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"Petition for disqualification of Tanmoy Ghosh, Member of Legislative Assembly from 255, Bishnupur Assembly Constituency is enclosed herewith. I request you to dispose of the same as soon as possible," reads Adhikari's letter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further sought disqualification of Biswajit Das as MLA. "Petition for disqualification of Biswajit Das, Member of Legislative Assembly from 94, Bagda (SC) Assembly Constituency is enclosed herewith. I request you to dispose of the same as soon as possible," wrote Adhikari.

BJP MLA from Bishnupur Tanmoy Ghosh joined the Trinamool Congress on August 30. Ghosh had alleged that BJP is attempting to snatch the rights of the people of West Bengal by unleashing central agencies. He urged all the politicians to support West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for public welfare.

ALSO READ | Bengal MLA's ghar wapsi to Trinamool; 3rd BJP leader to switch since Didi's win

"BJP is into vindictive politics. They are attempting to snatch the rights of the West Bengal people by using central agencies. I urge all politicians to support CM Mamata Banerjee for public welfare," Ghosh had said while joining the Trinamool Congress.

A day after Tanmoy Ghosh moved back to the Trinamool Congress, another BJP MLA, Biswajit Das, switched sides, too. Das joined the BJP from TMC in 2019.

Biswajit Das had courted controversy within his own party ahead of the assembly elections in Bengal earlier this year, when he accused the BJP of "blackmailing" the people of the powerful Matua community on the pretext of granting citizenship. Despite joining the BJP, Das was also seen touching the feet of chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the state assembly last February, giving rise to speculations that he could return to the Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal has been witnessing a reverse trend of leaders rejoining TMC from BJP after assembly elections results. Earlier, BJP heavyweight Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.