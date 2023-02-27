TMC mouthpiece attacks Bengal governor Ananda Bose, calls him former BJP worker

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) mouthpiece, Jago Bangla, took a swipe at Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday, describing him as a former worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contending that he was following the footsteps of his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose during Kolkata Literature Festival at Kolkata Book Fair 2023 in Kolkata. (PTI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That the governor is a representative of the BJP to implement the party’s secret agenda, former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had proved it. The present governor has entered the race to follow the footsteps of the former governor,” the editorial in the TMC mouthpiece said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had a turbulent working equation with his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar who was the Bengal governor between August 2019 and July 2022, when he resigned to contest the vice presidential election.

Monday’s editorial was the first instance of the TMC criticising Ananda Bose who took over as governor in November last year. The attack comes after Raj Bhavan issued a statement on Monday to ask the state government to take stern action against the culprits who attacked the convoy of Union minister of state Nisith Pramanik in the Cooch Behar district on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Raj Bhavan statement, the governor said: “I have held confidential enquiries in the matter and personally discussed with the Union minister of state (home affairs) Nisith Pramanik. It is shocking that such incidents happened in a land which is known for its refined culture and enviable history of civilized conduct.”

The editorial in Jago Bangla spotlighted the governor’s confidential enquiries, wondering why the governor didn’t speak with the state government too. “It has to be remembered that the governor was a BJP worker,” the editorial said about Bose, a retired Kerala cadre Indian Administrative Service officer who joined the BJP in 2019.

The editorial was a sharp contrast to the praises heaped by Bose and Banerjee over the past few months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The governor is so nice, and with his relationship being very good with the state government, I think there will not be any more problems,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at the ‘hathe khori’ programme at Raj Bhavan on January 26, a ceremony of learning the Bengali alphabet as part of the Saraswati Puja.

Bose too had heaped praises on Banerjee at a recent programme in which Banerjee was conferred DLitt by St Xavier’s University in Kolkata. “A deserving woman leader has been honoured with a DLitt. This is not for her political achievement. She received similar awards from the people’s university for her political achievement. This is a recognition for pursuit of excellence in literature, painting and poem,” Bose said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya responded to TMC’s attack on governor Bose. “This is a manifestation of the TMC’s taste, culture and attitude towards the Indian Constitution,” Bhattacharya said.