TMC, BJP workers clash after union minister’s car allegedly attacked in Bengal

A clash broke out between the workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after union minister Nisith Pramanik’s car was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday in Cooch Behar district in north Bengal, police said.

Locals said that TMC workers gathered on two sides of the road that Pramanik’s convoy was scheduled to take and showed black flags (Screengrab)

The TMC workers allegedly attacked the convoy of the union minister of state for home affairs in the Dinhata area in Cooch Behar, while he was on his way to attend a political program.

The minister, fortunately, escaped unhurt, said police, adding the legal process was being initiated against the offenders.

“The people of West Bengal will not accept the present political situation. If this continues the democratic structure in the state will collapse. Police are shielding those who pelted stones and hurled bombs,” Pramanik told reporters after the incident.

The incident came ahead of the crucial panchayat election, which is likely to be held in the next few months and is being seen as a litmus test before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Locals said that TMC workers gathered on two sides of the road that Pramanik’s convoy was scheduled to take and showed black flags. Soon BJP workers arrived at the spot and a clash broke out between the two groups.

Allegations surfaced that bombs were also hurled as the area virtually turned into a battlefield.

According to Santu Das, a local shopkeeper, after the clash broke out, BJP workers ransacked the TMC’s party office at Burirhat. A few other vehicles were also damaged, he said.

As the clash escalated, riot police reached the spot to take control of the situation. Police had to resort to lathi charge and fire stun shells to bring the crowd under control. “A large contingent of police was deployed to maintain law and order,” an official said.

“The situation has been brought under control. Legal process is being initiated,” said Sumit Kumar, superintendent of police.

Speaking over the incident that triggered political mudslinging, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the governor should take note of the attack on the central minister’s convoy.

“The TMC is crossing its limits. It is a total failure of constitutional machinery. It’s a chilling message to the country about what’s happening in the state and what’s in store. The Governor should intervene. The BJP will now retaliate. Don’t force us. This is an attack on the democracy and the constitution.”

Responding to this, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari and Nisith Pramanik, who have been making provocative statements, should be questioned first.

“They are inciting people to take law in their own hands. They should be arrested first. Today the common people have come forward to protest. One should first look what is happening in Uttar Pradesh,” Majumdar told the media persons after the incident.

In December 2020, ahead of the 2021 assembly poll in West Bengal, the convoy of BJP president JP Nadda was attacked in South 24 Parganas.