TMC leader allegedly shot dead in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district

A local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from the Suti area in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district was killed on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday, adding that they have arrested three suspects in connection.

Prabir Das, 42, was shot dead inside his poultry farm, said police. Police said that the incident was related to a personal matter.

All three had gone to the poultry farm around 10pm on Tuesday, the TMC leader was shot thrice from close range, police said after recovering a motorcycle and a pistol used in the crime.

Police have identified the accused as Suman Das, Sudip Das, and Ajinur Sheikh. According to the police, victim’s wife Rakhi Das was having an extramarital affair with Suman.

Ananda Roy, Jangipur superintendent of police (SP), said that arrested following the complaint filed by the family of the victim. Preliminary investigation indicates that Prabir was killed because he did not accept the extramarital affair, he said.

Rakhi, 37, who has three children, has also been detained for interrogation, said police.

During the investigation, police found that while Suman and Sudip are friends, they hired a contract killer – Ajmaur Sheikh – to whom he paid Rs.10,000 in advance through a phone app and was promised an additional Rs.20,000.

“Suman and his friend hired Sheikh to kill (Prabir) Das. We have seized the phone from which payment was sent to Sheikh’s account,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

All three were produced before a local court and remanded in police custody.

The investigators were told by local residents that they had often heard Das and his wife quarrelling over Suman.

Lotibur Rahaman, the TMC unit president at Suti, said: “Das was an influential local leader. His wife was a TMC member in the last panchayat board.”

