TMC MLA Dilip Mondal arrested from Odisha over hate speech case in West Bengal

The Special Task Force of the West Bengal police on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Dilip Mondal from a hotel in Odisha’s Puri in connection with a case related to alleged threats made against rival political parties in public speeches after the recent Assembly elections, police officials said. Trinamool Congress MLA Dilip Mondal. (X)

Mondal, the MLA from Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district, is the first TMC legislator to be arrested since the party lost the April assembly elections, securing only 80 of the state’s 294 seats.

Police said Mondal had been absconding since an FIR was registered against him. His son, Arghya Mondal, was arrested along with five others on May 18 on charges of possessing illegal firearms.

“Dilip Mondal will be produced before an Odisha court and brought to Bengal on transit remand,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Following the swearing-in of the Bharatiya Janata Party government after the May 4 election results, several TMC leaders have either been arrested or questioned by police and central agencies in connection with various cases.

Former minister Sujit Bose was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 in connection with alleged corruption in recruitments at the South Dum Dum municipality in North 24 Parganas district.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, chairman of Baduria municipality in the same district, was arrested by police on Tuesday after officials recovered a large quantity of relief materials and ₹80 lakh in unaccounted cash during a raid at his property.

Police officials said at least 50 more TMC leaders from different districts across Bengal have been arrested since May 4 on allegations of extortion, corruption and violence.