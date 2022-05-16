TMC MLA Paresh Paul summoned by CBI in probe into Bengal BJP worker’s murder

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Trinamool Congress lawmaker Paresh Paul in connection with the investigation of murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker on May 2, 2021 soon after the TMC government returned to power.

Paul has been told to appear before CBI officials for questioning at its city office on Wednesday.

Paul hasn’t commented on CBI decision. But Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said the move was “nothing but political vendetta”.

“Paul is 74 years old. No one will believe that he is behind this crime. Is this a joke? It is nothing but political vendetta taking advantage of a court order,” Hakim told reporters.

The Calcutta high court on August 19, 2021, ordered CBI to probe the allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the 2021 assembly polls and returned to power in May 2021 for the third time.

Paul was summoned in connection with CBI probe in the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar who was dragged out of his house at Narkeldanga in Kolkata hours after the election results were declared on May 2, and murdered, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers.

The BJP responded to the TMC alleging political vendetta, saying CBI is investigating the murder allegations on the orders of the high court and the party has nothing to do with it.

“CBI is investigating the murder allegations on the orders of the high court. Where does the BJP come into play? But names of several TMC leaders have cropped up during investigations of murders of BJP workers during post poll violence. Those should be investigated,” said Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP.

The federal agency earlier summoned TMC president in Birbhum district Anubrata Mondol in connection with post-poll violence. Mondol, however, did not appear citing health problems.