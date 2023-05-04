TMC worker arrested in connection with BJP booth president murder in West Bengal

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was arrested and named in the first information report in connection with the murder of Bjioy Krishna Bhunia, a booth-level leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in East Midnapore in West Bengal, police said on Thursday.

According to family members, BJP leader Bjioy Krishna Bhunia was abducted and killed by TMC-backed goons on Monday (Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

Police have identified the accused as Milan Bhowmik, a panchayat-level TMC worker.

“We have arrested one person in connection with the murder late on Wednesday night. Investigation is going on,” said Amarnath K, superintendent of police of East Midnapore.

According to the family members and BJP leaders, Bhunia, 60, was allegedly abducted and killed by bike-borne goons backed by the ruling TMC on Monday night.

The deceased leader’s wife, Laxmi, in her complaint, had named 34 people, including Bhowmik, following which a case was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 326 (kidnapping), 120B (criminal conspiracy)/34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Meanwhile, the Calcutta high court’s single bench of justice Rajasekhar Mantha ordered a second autopsy of Bhunia’s body after the moved the high court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter and demanding a second autopsy in a Centre-run hospital.

On Thursday the body was brought to the Command Hospital in Kolkata where the autopsy was done.

BJP on Wednesday observed a 12-hour bandh in Moyna demanding justice for the slain leader. Demonstrations were organised in 100 places in the East Midnapore district and roads were blocked with burning tyres.

The TMC dubbed the allegations as “baseless” and an attempt to politicise the issue.