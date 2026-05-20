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TMC MP Mala Roy surrenders in BJP worker assault case on poll result day, gets bail

Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Mala Roy, who was booked for allegedly assaulting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on May 4

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:33 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Mala Roy, who was booked for allegedly assaulting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on May 4, the day the results of the Bengal assembly elections were announced, surrendered before a Kolkata court on Wednesday, following which she was granted bail along with her son and 22 others.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Mala Roy is the TMC MP from Kolkata Dakshin, a councillor and the chairperson of the TMC-led Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

They were booked under various sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 74 (using criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty), and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), among others.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roy’s counsel, said on Wednesday, “False allegations were levelled against Roy, her son Anirban and 22 other people that they assaulted BJP workers on May 4. An FIR was registered against Roy and the other accused persons at the Tollygunge police station on the same day on the basis of a complaint lodged by a BJP worker. Today, Roy, her son and a few other persons surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Alipore court. They were granted bail.”

Roy is the TMC MP from Kolkata Dakshin, a councillor and the chairperson of the TMC-led Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

 
Home / Cities / Kolkata / TMC MP Mala Roy surrenders in BJP worker assault case on poll result day, gets bail
Home / Cities / Kolkata / TMC MP Mala Roy surrenders in BJP worker assault case on poll result day, gets bail
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