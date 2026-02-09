Kolkata, Hundreds of people took out a torch rally near here on February 9, the birthday of the RG Kar hospital doctor who was raped-murdered at her workplace in August 2024, expressing resolve to continue the fight for justice. Torch rally taken out in memory of RG Kar victim on her birthday in Kolkata

The rally, organised by the 'Justice for Abhaya' Forum, a platform of civil society members, students and professionals, alleged that apart from one person, others involved in the larger conspiracy are yet to be identified.

The forum also accused both state and central investigating agencies of not showing "alacrity" in unearthing "the heinous crime at a state hospital in the hub of the city."

"We will not leave the road until everyone involved is brought to book and her parents get justice. Unless Abhaya gets real justice, thousands of women in the state will not feel secure," Senjuti Bhattacharya, a member of the Abhaya Forum, said.

The parents of the woman placed 33 roses before her portrait as Monday as she would have turned 33 today.

"Our stand remains clear. The brutal torture inflicted on our only daughter on August 9, 2024, cannot be the hand work of a single individual. We demand all those involved in the institutional crime be identified and given exemplary punishment. Unless she gets real justice, we will fight till the end," the mother told reporters.

The rallyists lit candles at Sodpur Traffic More covering a distance of 2 km.

Members of the platform also assembled at Esplanade Dorina Crossing and in Shyambazar area of the city and resolved to continue the agitation till they get justice.

According to investigations by both Kolkata Police and CBI, the woman was raped and murdered by Sanjay Roy and it was not a case of gangrape.

Roy is currently serving life sentence after conviction.

