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Tributes pour in for Satyajit Ray on 105th birth anniversary, Mamata hails maestro's immortal works

Tributes pour in for Satyajit Ray on 105th birth anniversary, Mamata hails maestro's immortal works

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:33 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the timeless creations of film maestro Satyajit Ray will remain an invaluable treasure to the world of cinema.

Tributes pour in for Satyajit Ray on 105th birth anniversary, Mamata hails maestro's immortal works

Hundreds of people from across the state and even outside flocked to the legendary filmmaker's 1 Bishop Lefroy Road residence here on his 105th birth anniversary and paid tributes as his son Sandip Ray and other members of the family warmly greeted them.

"The immortal works of Ray will remain as an invaluable treasure in world cinema," Banerjee said in a post on X, remembering one of India's greatest cinematic legends.

To a question, his director son Sandip Ray said the initiative to preserve the maestro's vast creative legacy through restoration and digitisation of his large volume of works is already continuing by the Society for the Preservation of Satyajit Ray Films.

"The work is happening overseas as well as here. I feel it is extremely necessary because preservation is important," he said.

Apart from his globally acclaimed films, Ray also made enduring contributions to literature, creating beloved characters like 'Feluda' and 'Professor Shonku', which continue to captivate readers across generations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
world cinema west bengal mamata banerjee satyajit ray kolkata
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Tributes pour in for Satyajit Ray on 105th birth anniversary, Mamata hails maestro's immortal works
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Tributes pour in for Satyajit Ray on 105th birth anniversary, Mamata hails maestro's immortal works
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