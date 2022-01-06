Two arrested in Jalpaiguri with leopard, pangolin skins

Two people were arrested with leopard and pangolin skins in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the forest department got in touch with the smugglers as customers, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the skins were being transported to Dooars from Bhutan on Tuesday, the smugglers were intercepted at Batabari in Jalpaiguri district, they added.

Those arrested were part of an international smuggling racket, forest officials said.

One leopard skin and 2 kg of pangolin skin were seized, they said.

The accused persons, both residents of Nagrakata, have been booked and a further investigation is underway, they said.