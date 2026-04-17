Bhadohi , A married man and his parents have been booked for allegedly abducting a girl student from Kolkata, forcing her to convert to another religion, and then marrying her, a senior police officer said on Friday.

UP man, parents booked for abducting Kolkata girl, forced conversion

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The Bhadohi police acted after the 23-year-old girl's father approached a court in Kolkata on March 24, seeking an FIR against the UP-based family, the officer said.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harkiran Kaur then registered an FIR on Thursday against 31-year-old Shibu Ansari, alias Shaib, his father Sohrab Ansari, and his mother Rukhsana, all residents of Khamariya Nagar under Aurai police station area, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said.

The incident came to the light when Anjali, a 23-year-old third-year BCom student at Bangabasi College in Kolkata, who also worked as a tutor at St Xavier's School, didn't return home on February 25.

After a search, the girl's father, Durga Prasad Sav - a native of Khamariya Nagar, but residing in Kolkata for several years - filed a complaint at the Beliaghata police station in Kolkata on February 28, SP Tyagi said.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on location-based leads generated during the Kolkata Police's investigation, Anjali's parents travelled to Khamariya and confronted Shibu's parents on March 6, the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on location-based leads generated during the Kolkata Police's investigation, Anjali's parents travelled to Khamariya and confronted Shibu's parents on March 6, the police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anjali's parents then learnt that Shibu had married their daughter and left the area, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anjali's parents then learnt that Shibu had married their daughter and left the area, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shortly thereafter, Shibu allegedly called Anjali's mother and threatened to kill the family if they filed a complaint, Tyagi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly thereafter, Shibu allegedly called Anjali's mother and threatened to kill the family if they filed a complaint, Tyagi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his petition, Anjali's father, Durga Prasad Sav, alleged that Shibu and his parents conspired to abduct Anjali from Kolkata by falsely offering her a job. After marriage, they took her to an undisclosed location, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his petition, Anjali's father, Durga Prasad Sav, alleged that Shibu and his parents conspired to abduct Anjali from Kolkata by falsely offering her a job. After marriage, they took her to an undisclosed location, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sav's petition claimed that Shibu is already married and has a child, and that he is continuously issuing death threats to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sav's petition claimed that Shibu is already married and has a child, and that he is continuously issuing death threats to the family. {{/usCountry}}

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The SP said a case was registered on Thursday evening in compliance with the court's order.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that include 87 , 142 , 82 , 83 , 351 and 352 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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