Vehicles set on fire amid Ram Navami clashes in Bengal

The police personnel carried out flag march in West Bengal's Howrah after ruckus erupted during a Ram Navami procession. Videos shared by ANI showed police personnel on the spot during the ruckus. The videos showed vehicles torched during the ruckus.Not just Howrah, incidents of clashes were reported from other states on the occasion of Ram Navami. Stone pelting was reported during a procession in Fatehpura area of Vadodara in Gujarat, PTI reported. Some vehicles were damaged in the incident but nobody was injured.

A police personnel carries out flag march in Howrah following clashes on the occasion of Ram Navami.(Twitter/ANI)

The incident took place when the procession reached near a mosque and people started gathering at the spot, police said.

"We have deployed armed personnel from regular police, crime branch, SOG and State Reserve Police Force. As of now, there are no reports of anyone getting injured due to the stone pelting. We have ordered an inquiry into the incident," Manoj Ninama, additional commissioner of police, told PTI.In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 12 people including ten police personnel were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles during a clash between two groups.

According to PTI, at least 13 vehicles were also torched by the miscreants forcing police to fire tear gas, some plastic pellets and live rounds to control the mob.

"It started after two groups, each comprising around five persons, clashed near the Ram temple. After some time, one group left the place and the police soon came to the site. After an hour, a mob gathered there, bringing stones and petrol-filled bottles along, which they threw at the police personnel," Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told a Marathi news channel.(With PTI, ANI inputs)

