kolkata news

Visva-Bharati moves Calcutta high court over students’ stir

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 01:51 AM IST
hAuthorities of the Visva-Bharati University on Wednesday filed a petition before the Calcutta high court seeking intervention in clearing the impasse created by an agitation against expulsion of three students on disciplinary grounds.

The petition is likely to be heard later this week.

Visva-Bharati did not make any statement.

However, lawyers aware of the development said the university in its petition said that security on campus has been breached by the student agitation that started on August 28. Since then, vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty has been confined to his on-campus residence.

Topics
visva bharati university calcutta high court
