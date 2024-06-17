 WB: Goods train rams into Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, several people injured | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi
WB: Goods train rams into Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, several people injured

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2024 10:24 AM IST

The train was coming from Agartala and was heading to Sealdah station in Kolkata when the accident occured around 8:30am

Several people are feared dead, while many sustained injuries after a goods train rammed into a packed Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express in north Bengal on Monday morning.

Visuals from the site of the accident. (Sourced image.)
Visuals from the site of the accident. (Sourced image.)

“The rear collision of the Kanchanjunga Express has been reported near Jalpaiguri. Details of casualties and injured persons are awaited,” said a senior railway official.

The train was coming from Agartala and was heading to Sealdah station in Kolkata when the accident occured around 8:30am.

The collision took place nearly 11km from New Jalpaiguri station in north Bengal, one of the largest and busiest stations in the Northeast Frontier Railway zone in eastern and northeastern India.

“Shocked to learn just now about a tragic train accident in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. The DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated,” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

Sources said at least two bogies of the Kanchanjunga Express were derailed after the collision. This is the peak tourist season, and thousands of tourists visit hills stations in north Bengal and Sikkim.

“Rescue operations have started and injured passengers were being shifted to the hospital,” said a railway official posted in NJP.

(This is a developing story.)

News / Cities / Kolkata / WB: Goods train rams into Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, several people injured
New Delhi
Monday, June 17, 2024
