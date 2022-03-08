West Bengal assembly: Guv Dhankhar gives one-line speech amid protests

The budget session of West Bengal legislative assembly began on a stormy note on Monday as governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to table his inaugural address amid constant protests by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators over the alleged violence in the recently concluded civic body elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was only on the request of chief minister Mamata Banerjee that Dhankhar delivered a line from his speech before leaving the premises.

“I tried my best to ensure order in the House. There was no cooperation from either side. As the governor, I cannot allow a Constitutional crisis. Ultimately to discharge solemn Constitutional duty and to ensure highest traditions are maintained, I took the only step available that the address be laid on the table,” Dhankhar said.

As the governor arrived at the assembly at 2 pm to deliver the inaugural address, BJP legislators led by leader of opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari, came down to the well to stage a protest.

“The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and state police looted votes in the recently-held civic polls. It was entirely organised by the chief minister and her police. The BJP doesn’t accept this mandate. But the governor’s speech didn’t have a word on the poll violence. The content of his speech was the brainchild of the chief minister. The council of ministers inserted specific words and lines...” Adhikari said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ruling TMC last week swept the civic elections in the state, bagging 102 out of 108 municipalities.

Amid the protests on Monday, as the governor found it difficult to read his speech, he attempted to leave the assembly. The CM, however, requested him to read at least one line so that the proceedings could begin. TMC women legislators also tried to dissuade him.

“The speaker appealed to them (BJP). I appealed to them. The BJP is shameless. They lost in the elections and are now trying to stage a drama...” Mamata told reporters.

Hours later, Adhikari alleged that the “governor was physically assaulted by TMC leaders”.

“... He should take appropriate action. If necessary, we will consult with the central government,” Adhikari said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“TMC legislators didn’t utter a word. We waited patiently for an hour. It was only when the Governor was leaving that TMC MLAs went up to his chair and appealed to him to read at least one line. There is a difference,” the CM said.