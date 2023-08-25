WB assembly adopts resolution congratulating ISRO on success of Chandrayaan-3

As the nation celebrated the success of the Indian Research Space Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission, the West Bengal assembly on Thursday passed a resolution congratulating ISRO scientists for the smooth landing on the Moon of Vikram lander module on the lunar South Pole on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander successfully landed on the Moon’s south pole on Wednesday (File Photo)

This is the first such resolution on Chandrayaan’s success passed by any state assembly.

Soon after the question-answer session, Assembly speaker Biman Banerjee moved the resolution, terming ISRO’s successful mission as a ‘golden chapter’.

“It was a historic day... I believe everyone present in the house is proud of the achievement,” speaker Banerjee said while introducing the resolution.

“The Assembly secretary will send this resolution to the ISRO through the state government,” Banerjee said.

West Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while speaking to the media said, “On Wednesday, Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon. This is a proud moment for all Indians. The feat belongs to the ISRO scientists. India has become the first country to land on the South Pole. We can’t contain the joy and the pride.”

Bhattacharya read out 22 names from the state who were a part of the mission.

Bharatiya Janata party’s chief whip Manoj Tigga also spoke in favour of the resolution.

On Wednesday (August 23), ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission successfully soft-landed at 6.04 PM. India scripted history by becoming the first nation to land the ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon’s South Pole, days after a Russian probe Luna-25 crashed in the same region.

Chandrayaan 3 was launched on July 14. Before India, only the United States, Russia and China have achieved a soft landing on the Moon.

