Mamata Banerjee tries her hand at making momos after pani puri. Watch

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, after showcasing her culinary skills in making the popular Indian snack of Pani Puri two days ago, on Thursday was caught in action - making momos - during her visit to Darjeeling. In the video, which was first shared by Trinamool Youth Congress member Dipankar Kumar Das, the party supremo can be seen sitting in a small kitchen made with tin sheets. In the clip, she makes the momo from scratch - first flattens the dough roll and then packs the momo with fillings. An old woman can be seen sitting beside her. The chief minister also makes small conversations with the woman.

This is not the first time that Banerjee has tried hands at making momos. Earlier in March as well, the Bengal CM surprised locals at a momo stall by taking things in her own hands, literally, during her visit to the northern part of the state. In 2019, while returning to Kolkata from the sea resort town of Digha, she prepared tea at a stall and served it to people.

Two days ago, the chief minister gave a whirl to 'pani puris' at a roadside stall in Darjeeling and served the lip-smacking snack to children and tourists visiting the hill.

Banerjee came to Darjeeling on Tuesday for a three-day visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 45 newly elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.) TMC debuted its victory by winning five of the 10 seats it contested in. Whereas, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), formed nine months ago, won 27 of the 45 seats. Elections in GTA were conducted after a decade as polling could not be held in 2017 due to a violent statehood agitation. A state-appointed administrative body took over the reins of the council.

Banerjee also proposed several developmental projects during her visit. As per reports, she is scheduled to return to Kolkata today.

