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West Bengal CM Adhikari pays tributes to Mohun Bagan stalwart Tutu Bose

West Bengal CM Adhikari pays tributes to Mohun Bagan stalwart Tutu Bose

Published on: May 13, 2026 02:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday paid his last respects to former Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose, fondly known as "Tutu Babu", at the club tent in the Maidan area here.

West Bengal CM Adhikari pays tributes to Mohun Bagan stalwart Tutu Bose

Bose, one of the most influential figures in Indian football administration, died at the age of 79 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Adhikari reached the Mohun Bagan club tent shortly after taking oath in the Legislative Assembly and offered floral tributes to Bose.

"I visited the Mohun Bagan club tent to pay respects on behalf of the state government," the chief minister told reporters.

West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik, officials of the All India Football Federation and several state ministers consoled Bose's family and admirers.

Recalling Bose's contribution to the club, Adhikari said he worked to build future generations of leadership within the Mohun Bagan club.

"He followed Swami Vivekananda's mantra of 'Charaiveti, Charaiveti' ' to ensure the progress of the club by curating next-generation administrators," the chief minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / West Bengal CM Adhikari pays tributes to Mohun Bagan stalwart Tutu Bose
Home / Cities / Kolkata / West Bengal CM Adhikari pays tributes to Mohun Bagan stalwart Tutu Bose
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