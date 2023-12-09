West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee seeks time from PM Modi for meeting

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that she has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet him during her visit to Delhi between December 18 and 20.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

“I am going to Delhi with a few MPs between December 18 and 20. The centre is not releasing funds in multiple schemes. They are also not releasing our share of GST. I have sought time from the Prime Minister. It is good if he gives time, else I am going to Delhi anyways,” she told reporters at the Bagdogra airport.

The chief minister, who is touring north Bengal, is on a six-day trip to attend a series of administrative programs and a family function. Her nephew Abesh got married to Diksha Chhetri, a resident of Kurseong, a hilly town in Darjeeling district.

She is expected to return to Kolkata on December 12 and head for Delhi on December 17 evening. The INDIA alliance meeting is also likely to be held during that time.

“They (Centre) has stopped releasing funds only to West Bengal. The funds were meant for housing, rural roads and even health. Despite that we haven’t abandoned the schemes. Those who have worked under the 100-days work scheme have not received their payments,” she said.

Earlier in October this year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, including the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, staged a protest at Krishi Bhawan in the National capital. They had also staged a demonstration at Raj Ghat demanding release of MGNREGA funds.