Mamata hits out at BJP for focussing on Karnataka polls when Manipur was burning

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for focussing on the Karnataka assembly election campaigning while the ethnic violence-hit Manipur was burning.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

She said there was no clarity on how many people have been killed since shoot-at-sight orders were issued in the northeastern state. “The government is not giving any clear picture. A few days back, I heard that the death toll was 60 to 70. People want to know how many people have been killed and injured. The toll is high,” she said on Monday.

“People are more important. Elections will come and go. The party [BJP] in power at the Centre has so many leaders and so many chief ministers. It is very easy to campaign for elections. Instead of coming to West Bengal, it is important they should visit Manipur first,” said Banerjee.

“...they did not get time even for a day to visit Manipur? They have so many planes and helicopters. They could not spare an hour,” she said hours before Union home minister Amit Shah was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata.

“I know if there is violence, VIPs must not visit that area. But if anything happens in West Bengal, how come they visit the next day? The Centre sends teams to harass and malign the state government.”

She called the problem in Manipur man-made. “They tried it in West Bengal also. The political party [BJP] is playing with fire. They are trying to divide and rule and create a narrative.”

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said Banerjee’s statements are dangerous for the security of the northeast and the entire nation.