Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till December 15
kolkata news

West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till December 15

The movement of people and vehicles continues to be prohibited in West Bengal between 11pm and 5am, except in emergency situations. 
Visitors sit without wearing masks inside Alipore zoo amid the scare of new coronavirus variant, in Kolkata on Monday.(ANI)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The West Bengal government on Tuesday extended the exisiting norms necessitated to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state till December 15.

Among others, the government continues to prohibit all outdoor activities, including movement of people and vehicles between 11pm and 5am, except for health services, law & order and essential commodities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus west bengal covid-19 outbreak
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP