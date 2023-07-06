‘You failed people’: Bengal guv skewers SEC for panchayat poll violence

KOLKATA: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday mounted a stinging attack on the state election commissioner Rajiva Sinha for the violence in the run-up to the panchayat elections on July 8, saying that the official has failed to do his job, disappointed him and failed the people.

West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose interacts with local administrative officials during his visit at violence-hit areas in South 24 Parganas, on June 17 (PTI File)

“If democracy is dead during this panchayat election, who is the killer? Will the state election commissioner please raise his hand? You should know who are the killers. You are the custodian of the lives of the people during elections,” Bose said at a Press conference at Raj Bhavan.

At least 17 people have been killed and dozens injured in poll-related violence after the three-tier panchayat elections were announced on June 8. The polling is scheduled for July 8 and the votes will be counted on July 11.

Bose has travelled to various parts of the state over the past two weeks and met families of victims of violence. As two more deaths were reported on Monday, one each from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bose set a 48-hour deadline for the authorities to end the “political Holi with human blood”, saying he would otherwise “give my report card to my masters, that is the people of Bengal”

Thursday’s Press conference was convened to share his report, an indictment of the state election commissioner who had defied his order summoning him and skipped their meeting.

“I appointed you. You disappointed the people. My constitutional appointee, you have failed in your duty in my opinion. You have failed the people,” he said.

The governor added that looking at the murders in the field, Shakespeare would say “Hell is empty. All the devils are here.”

He added that the right to vote was in peril. “This is reality. Murder of democracy, murder of human rights. Be the Arjuna in the battle between ballot and bullet”.

“Mr SEC, Bengal wants you to do your duty. Have you done your duty? Do you know what is your duty? Will you do your duty?” he said, advising the poll panel chief to travel to violence-hit areas.

“There is a reason for you to go and visit the ground. Go to ground zero. Be a ground-zero election commissioner. Know the realities. You have no time to come and meet this messenger of the people – your humble rajyapal,” he said, a reference to Sinha skipping his meeting with the governor.

Senior state election commission officials declined to comment on the governor’s outburst. The ruling Trinamool Congress said the governor was speaking on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“What he did today, makes him an agent of the BJP. He is doing politics. He could have complained against the SEC and sent a letter to the President. But instead, he held a Press conference and used his post to influence the people ahead of the polls. He is doing a mockery. After May 11 (when panchayat results are declared), he won’t be able to come out in shame,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson told the media.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party wants absolute political control. “They want to win the elections without any opposition and uncontested. That’s why the present commissioner has been placed there. Every politically-aware person knows what is happening and what will happen. There is no ambience to hold free and fair polls,” Bhattacharya said.