West Bengal governor condemns attack on Union minister’s convoy

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday condemned the attack on the convoy of Union minister of state for home, Nisith Pramanik, in Cooch Behar on Saturday and said “anti-social elements which try to take law into their hands will be dealt with sternly”.

According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, the governor said: “I have held confidential enquiries in the matter and personally discussed with the Union minister of state (home affairs) Shri Nisith Pramanik. It is shocking that such incidents happened in a land which is known for its refined culture and enviable history of civilised conduct.”

“Protest is a part of democracy, but violence is not a part of civilised conduct. Anti-social elements which try to take law into their hands will be dealt with sternly. Violence will be rooted-out ruthlessly. The Constitution should be upheld by all those who are committed to do so. Bengal expects every officer to do his duty, without fear or favour, be he in the police or magistracy or any wing of governance,” the governor added.

No state government official commented on the governor’s statement since the secretariat was closed on Sunday.