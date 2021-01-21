IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal Guv, wife donate 5,00,001 for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya
kolkata news

West Bengal Guv, wife donate 5,00,001 for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

A Raj Bhavan statement said a signed cheque was handed over to a team of the VHP and RSS, adding, the donation was made in their personal capacity.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:53 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar addresses a press conference, at Governor House in Kolkata, Friday,(PTI)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife on Thursday donated 5,00,001 for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A Raj Bhavan statement said a signed cheque was handed over to a team of the VHP and RSS, adding, the donation was made in their personal capacity.

All India Working President of VHP Alok Kumar flew from Delhi to Kolkata this morning and called on the governor, leading a seven-member delegation.

The donation was made in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which has been mandated to collect funds for the temple, Dhankhar said in the statement.

He also termed the construction of the Ram Mandir as an epochal development.

"The fact that it is in pursuance to the unanimous verdict of the highest court of the largest democracy in the world, is a tribute to richness and resilience of our age old ethos and civilisation. The intent and spirit of donation, rather than the amount, is all important," the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
governor jagdeep dhankhar construction of ram mandir ram temple in ayodhya
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP