Massive fire breaks out in West Bengal's clothing market in Howrah

A massive fire broke out at Mangala Haat in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Firefighters attempt to douse a fire that broke out at Mangala Haat in Howrah district, Friday.(PTI)

No casualty has been reported so far, a senior officer said.

Many wholesale and retail cloth shops in the market, where textiles are traded, were burnt to ashes.

“It is not yet known how the fire started. At least 12 fire engines reached the spot,” the police officer said.

The work of extinguishing the blaze is still going on, he said.

The amount of damage is expected to be several lakhs of rupees.