Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal issues Covid advisory amid rise in cases

Bengal issues Covid advisory amid rise in cases

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2023 09:53 AM IST

The advisory was issued on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s directions on Tuesday a day after 135 cases were detected

The West Bengal government has issued an advisory asking people to avoid gatherings, use masks, and take precautionary vaccination, citing a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The state government has also launched a Covid helpline. (HT PHOTO)

The advisory was issued on chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s directions on Tuesday.

An official said that two weeks back the state was registering around 20-30 cases daily while on Monday 135 new infections were detected. The state has around 750 active Covid cases. Around 60 of them are hospitalised.

“The strains of Covid in the state are known to cause just mild symptoms. But in small proportion, the disease may aggravate to cause complications, especially in the very elderly, people with co-morbidities, and those with compromised immunity,” the advisory said.

The state government has also launched a Covid helpline (14416).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 chief minister government mamata banerjee official state tuesday west bengal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP