West Bengal panchayat election LIVE updates: High-stakes battle for TMC, BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Jul 08, 2023 12:11 AM IST
West bengal panchayat election LIVE: The state will witness a fierce contest Saturday between the ruling TMC and the BJP for control over local administrations.

West Bengal panchayat election 2023 LIVE updates: West Bengal is bracing itself for a fiercely contested panchayat election on Saturday, pitting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a high-stakes battle for control over local administrations.

The election will be held in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled on July 11. However, the state has been witnessing a series of violent incidents ever since the election dates were announced on June 8, with the death toll reaching 19 as of the eve of the election. 

The electoral exercise holds immense significance for both parties as it serves as a litmus test ahead of next year's crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Follow all the updates here:

Topics
west bengal west bengal panchayat polls kolkata + 1 more

kolkata news
Updated on Jul 08, 2023 12:11 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

