West Bengal police gives gun salute to singer KK in presence of Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects to singer KK in Kolkata.(ANI)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 02:57 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The West Bengal government on Wednesday gave a gun salute to singer KK, who died soon after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday night, at Rabindra Sadan in the city in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

An ambulance carrying KK's body in a wooden coffin was brought to Rabindra Sadan premises at 2.30 pm

Senior ministers stood beside KK's wife and children during the gun salute that took place at 2.43 pm.

Topics
kk mamata banerjee
