West Bengal police gives gun salute to singer KK in presence of Mamata Banerjee
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 02:57 PM IST
The West Bengal government on Wednesday gave a gun salute to singer KK, who died soon after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday night, at Rabindra Sadan in the city in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
An ambulance carrying KK's body in a wooden coffin was brought to Rabindra Sadan premises at 2.30 pm
Senior ministers stood beside KK's wife and children during the gun salute that took place at 2.43 pm.
