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West Bengal polls: 1,468 voters get SC tribunal clearance for second phase voting

On April 16, SC invoked Article 142, directing the ECI to ensure voters who are cleared by the appellate tribunals be included in the electoral rolls

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 01:59 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
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The Supreme Court-mandated appellate tribunals on Tuesday cleared names of 1468 voters to be included in the electoral roll ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls on Wednesday.

People, whose names were deleted from voters' lists in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal, queue up to present their cases before judicial officers, ahead of the state Assembly elections, at Krishnanagar. (PTI)

“Names of 1468 voters, which were earlier deleted from the electoral roll by judicial officers after the adjudication process, have been cleared by the tribunals appointed by the apex court. These voters would be allowed to vote on Wednesday when 142 assembly seats go to polls. Six names have been deleted,” said an election commission of India (ECI) official.

“The polling station-wise names of voters, whose names have been included or deleted, has bene uploaded on the website. We would also give a copy of the updated list to the political parties, candidates, the returning officers and district election officers. The individual electors would be informed through the booth level officers,” ECI official said.

Also Read:ECI releases lists of voters included, deleted post-appellate process in Bengal

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / West Bengal polls: 1,468 voters get SC tribunal clearance for second phase voting
Home / Cities / Kolkata / West Bengal polls: 1,468 voters get SC tribunal clearance for second phase voting
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