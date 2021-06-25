Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Bengal student credit card to be launched soon, cabinet approves scheme

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:03 PM IST
The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday approved the student credit card scheme, which the Trinamool Congress had promised in its election manifesto, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.

A student can get a soft loan of up to 10 lakh to pursue higher studies with the help of a credit card.

"Today, the cabinet gave its nod to the student Credit Card scheme. Anyone who has spent 10 years in West Bengal can avail of the benefits of it. The loan will be available for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral study in India or abroad," Banerjee told reporters.

She added that one person is eligible for the scheme till 40 years of age.

"Fifteen years will be given to a student to repay the loan after getting a job," the chief minister said.

The programme will be launched on June 30, she said.

