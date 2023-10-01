‘Why lens inside Raj Bhavan?’ Bengal governor alleges surveillance by TMC govt

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday targeted the Trinamool Congress government in the state hinting that surveillance was being carried out inside the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose. (File Photo)

“There is a lot of violence outside Raj Bhavan. Why lens inside Raj Bhavan?” Bose said while addressing media persons after administering the swearing-in of newly elected TMC legislator Nirmal Chandra Roy.

This comes just two days after the Raj Bhavan removed the Kolkata Police personnel who were posted outside the governor’s residence and office in Raj Bhavan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “The governor has said the right thing. BJP workers and supporters are being killed across the state and the governor knows best about surveillance inside Raj Bhavan. Even the TMC leaders, ministers, top bureaucrats and police officers are afraid to speak over phone because of surveillance.”

Tapas Roy, deputy chief whip and senior TMC leader told media persons, “The governor is the Constitutional head of the government. Constitutionally it is his government. We hope that he will deliver the duties towards the state as laid down in the Constitution.”

There was an impasse between the Raj Bhavan and the TMC-led government over the swearing in of Nirmal Chandra Roy, elected from Dhupguri.

On September 23, a Raj Bhavan official said that the governor was prepared for the swearing-in ceremony but Roy did not turn up even after being intimated. Roy, however, told the media that he didn’t receive any official intimation about the oath- taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

On Saturday, Biman Banerjee, Speaker of the state legislative assembly and Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state parliamentary affairs minister, however, skipped the oath- taking ceremony. Banerjee earlier told reporters that he had not received any official invitation from Raj Bhavan to attend the ceremony.

