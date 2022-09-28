YouTuber held for creating ‘derogatory’ memes on Mamata Banerjee

A 29-year-old YouTuber was arrested on Tuesday from West Bengal's Nadia district and a search is on for seven others for allegedly creating provocative, derogatory, and abusive memes on chief minister Mamata Banerjee. According to the police, the content creator - identified as Tuhin Mondal was arrested from his house in Bapujinagar by the Kolkata Police's Intelligence Branch officers.

The YouTuber had made derogatory memes by editing some parts of the chief minister's speeches.

Mondal was held after a 21-year-old man filed a complaint against him last week at Taratala police station in South Kolkata, the police said.

"Mondal, who has no steady income, is believed to have made provocative, derogatory, and abusive memes by editing parts of the chief minister's speeches to defame her. The complainant claimed that such acts can incite violence and disrupt peace," the Kolkata police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The police added that the complaint names at least seven other content creators and the search is on to arrest them. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

In a similar such incident in June, the Kolkata police had arrested YouTuber Roddur Roy for abusing the chief minister in a Facebook live session after TMC leader Riju Dutta had filed a complaint against him. Roy had allegedly put the blame for singer KK's death on CM Banerjee and some other TMC leaders.

Earlier in April 2012, the police have arrested Jadavpur University professor Ambikesh Mahapatra for allegedly forwarding an email containing a cartoon of Banerjee.

(With inputs from PTI)